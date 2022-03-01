Iran said on Monday that efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal could succeed if the United States took a political decision to meet Tehran's remaining demands.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman identified the remaining issues as the extent to which sanctions would be rolled back, providing guarantees that the United States will not quit the pact again and resolving questions over uranium traces found at several old but undeclared sites in Iran.

"Reaching a good deal is possible," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference, according to Reuters.

He added that Western powers had failed to take "political decisions" on the three issues.

Khatibzadeh put the onus on the White House to compromise, writing on Twitter, "A deal is at hand, if WH makes its mind. Iran is willing, but will not wait forever."

The comments came hours after State Department spokesperson Ned Price clarified that Washington is prepared to walk away from the effort to revive the 2015 nuclear deal if Iran displays intransigence.

He stressed that the United States and its allies and partners will pursue "alternatives" if Iran is "unwilling to engage in good faith."

Earlier on Monday, Iran described attempts to return to the 2015 nuclear deal as succeeding only if the United States agreed to Tehran’s remaining demands.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Saturday his country was studying a rough draft of a deal to revive the 2015 agreement which was hammered out during the Vienna talks.

Iran is “seriously reviewing (the) draft of the agreement,” Amir-Abdollahian said on Twitter, adding he had spoken by phone with the European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrel.

We are “all trying to reach a good deal,” he wrote. “Our red lines are made clear to Western parties. Ready to immediately conclude a good deal, should they show real will.”

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal, in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

It has held several rounds of indirect talks with the US under the Biden administration, which have been mediated by the European parties to the 2015 deal.

Amir-Abdollahian said last week that the talks had reached “a critical and important stage”.