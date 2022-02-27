Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Saturday his country is studying a rough draft of a deal to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement which was hammered out during talks in Vienna, AFP reports.

Iran is “seriously reviewing (the) draft of the agreement,” Amir-Abdollahian said on Twitter, adding he had spoken by phone with the European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrel.

We are “all trying to reach a good deal,” he wrote. “Our red lines are made clear to western parties. Ready to immediately conclude a good deal, should they show real will.”

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

It has held several rounds of indirect talks with the US under the Biden administration, which have been mediated by the European parties to the 2015 deal.

Amir-Abdollahian said this past week that the talks had reached “a critical and important stage”.

He said he hoped the remaining “sensitive and important issues” would be resolved in the coming days “with realism from the Western side”.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi last Saturday and urged him to agree to a deal to revive the 2015 deal.

He added that Iran should seize the opportunity to preserve the Vienna deal and avoid a major crisis, the French presidency statement said.

On Friday, Iran’s atomic energy chief said that Iran can resume production of highly enriched uranium "at any moment" if the US again pulls out of the deal.