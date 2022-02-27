During a government meeting, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) said that Israel intends to vote in favor of condemning Russia for its attack on Ukraine.

The resolution in question is expected to be submitted in the coming days, and will be brought for a vote in the United Nations General Assembly.

Lapid said that Israel will not remain silent, and will instead take a clear position and choose a side. At the same time, he said that Israel will need to be calculated regarding all of its own interests.

During a Foreign Ministry assessment earlier on Sunday, Lapid instructed that efforts be concentrated on assisting Israelis standing in line at Ukraine's border crossings, and on sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine, as per the list of equipment the Ukrainians sent.

According to the Foreign Ministry, around 2,000 Israeli citizens left Ukraine since the fighting started, and the Ukraine-Poland border crossings are very crowded. The Foreign Ministry therefore recommends that Israeli citizens trying to flee Ukraine travel to the country's borders with Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Moldova.