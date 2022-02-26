Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) spoke by telephone with his Ukrainian counterpart, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Levy expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people at this difficult time, and shared in the Ukrainian people's grief over the loss of life caused by the war.

He added: "The Russian attack on Ukraine is a blatant violation of international order."

During their conversation, the Speaker of the Knesset informed his counterpart that in the coming days a flight is expected to depart from Israel, carrying a humanitarian aid shipment to Ukraine. Levy also expressed his hope for an end to the violence.

Stefanchuk thanked Knesset Speaker Levy and the people of Israel for their support of Ukraine at this difficult time. He also sought to promote the initiative of a Russian-Ukrainian summit in Israel.