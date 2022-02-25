Ukraine asked Israel to mediate the talks with Russia on reaching a ceasefire to end hostilities, Kan 11 News reported on Friday.

Israeli and Ukrainian officials quoted in the report said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had suggested to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to consider mediating between Russia and Ukraine, during a conversation between the two that took place earlier on Friday.

Gary Koren, Deputy Director General of the Eurasia and the Western Balkans Division in the Foreign Ministry, would only say in response that he could confirm that there had been a call.

"[There was a] good call. I can confirm that we have passed messages in the past between Ukraine and Russia, these were requests that came from both the US and Ukraine," he said.

Reports last month indicated that Bennett proposed a Russia-Ukraine summit in Jerusalem to Russian President Vladimir Putin in their meeting last October.

The Ukrainian side first broached the idea of a summit in Israel with former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last spring when Russia was massing troops on the border, but it never gained much traction.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)