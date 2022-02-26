Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Saturday announced a curfew that will be in effect as of 5 p.m. "Anyone who is outside will be considered an enemy and arrested," he said. It was further reported that at this stage the curfew will last until Sunday at 8:00 am.

Klitschko reported that 35 people were injured in the city as of 6 a.m., including two children.

In Ukraine at least 198 deaths are reported as a result of the invasion. An adviser to the Ukrainian president said, "We have killed 3,500 Russian soldiers and captured 200. Among the Ukrainian army's achievements are the destruction of 14 planes, 8 helicopters, 102 tanks, 536 armored vehicles and 15 artillery systems."

This morning Zelensky posted a video outside his office in Kyiv, addressing the Ukrainian people. "There is a lot of fake news on the internet that I have called on our army to lay down its arms. I am here. We will not lay down our weapons. We will defend our country."

The Kremlin claims that Ukraine has refused to negotiate. Moscow also claimed that Putin had ordered Russian troops to stop advancing on Ukraine yesterday.

The Foreign Ministry asked Israelis registered at the embassy in Ukraine and interested in leaving the country to mark themselves with the letters IL to identify themselves as Israeli citizens in order to make it easier for diplomatic staff at border crossings to assist them.

"We ask all Israeli citizens who are at the border crossings to leave Ukraine to display on their bodies (whether pedestrians) or in their vehicles (if in vehicles) a prominent sign with the letters IL. In this way, Israeli representatives will be able to locate Israeli citizens in queues and assist them, if possible."