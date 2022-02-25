U.S. President Joe Biden has chosen Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be his nominee for the Supreme Court, the New York Times reported.

Jackson, 51, is a federal appeals court judge. If confirmed, she would be the first Black woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice.

The selection of Jackson, a liberal-leaning judge, is a replacement for retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, the senior liberal justice on the court, who announced in January that he would be stepping down at the end of the court’s current session in the summer if a replacement nominee was announced.

NBC News reported that Jackson’s leaning as a judge “fits well with the Democratic Party and the progressive movement's agenda,” and that she has progressive support with a background as a public defender and a record of ruling in favor of labor.