The B'tzelem Elokim organization, which works to prevent police violence against haredim, on Wednesday morning released a video clip starring a choir of haredi children.

In the clip, the children can be viewed singing a popular alef-bet (alphabet) song, with the words changed to reflect their protest against police violence.

At the end of the video, viewers are invited to send footage and testimonies of police violence to B'tzelem Elokim, which promises to have a legal professional examine the materials and decide whether or not to file complaints against the police officers involved.

In a statement, B'tzelem Elokim said, "We are continuing our important activities to expose the violence which many in the haredi community, as well as the broader public, have experienced, out of a belief that by creating an organized system for reporting these instances, we can cause rebellious police officers to think several times before they raise their hand against haredim or in general."

"It is important for us to emphasize that the vast majority of Israel Police is made up of good and worthy people who work to protect us. It seems to us a shame that a small and violent handful ruins everyone's good name, and we have no doubt that it is in the interest of Israel Police itself to act to stop the violent police officers."

Watch the Hebrew video: