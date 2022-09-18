Border Police officers on Sunday evening raided the outpost of Ramat Migron in the Binyamin region and presented to the residents an order for a closed military zone imposed by the head of the IDF's Judea and Samaria Division, Brigadier General Avi Bluth, while threatening them that "the next time they are seen here, they will be arrested."

About half an hour later, the forces raided the nearby outpost of Oz Zion and arrested two residents who live on the hill. Footage of the arrest shows an officer forcefully pulling the sidelock of one of the residents, who winces in pain.

MK Orit Strook (Religious Zionism) commented on the violent arrest on her Twitter account and wrote, "While [Gadi] Eizenkot speaks in left-wing dialect, and Matan Kahana ('a national religious Jew like you') listens and gets used to the language of the new boss - Benny Gantz is carrying out an arrest of residents in Oz Zion today. Their only crime: Violating a closed military area order that the Defense Minister issued against their town, in order to uproot it."

Ramat Migron said in response, “Benny Gantz and the rest of his friends in the government decided to fight the settlement enterprise with all their might. But these are the dying throes of their antisemitic government. It won't help you, the people of Israel are stronger than all the enemies that have tried to harass them over the generations, and we will continue to cling to this hill for many years to come after the memory of this government will be completely forgotten."