Israel's pleasant weather is not expected to last through the weekend, forecasters predict.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy or clear, and temperatures will rise slightly, reaching just higher than seasonal average, especially inland and in the mountains.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will rise significantly, becoming warmer than seasonal average.

Wednesday night will see light rainfall in northern and central Israel.

According to Meteo-Tech, Thursday will see a significant drop in temperatures, and there will be intermittent rainfall in northern Israel. In central Israel, the skies will be partly cloudy and there may be local rainfall, while in southern Israel there may be haze.

On Thursday evening, the rains will increase in northern and central Israel, and there will be isolated thunderstorms. There is a slight chance of flooding in the eastern streams, and snow will begin falling on Mount Hermon.

Friday will see intermittent rainfall in northern and central Israel, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms. There is a chance of flooding in eastern streams, as well as local flooding in cities. There will be local rainfall in the northern Negev, and snow on Mount Hermon.

Saturday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and there may still be light local rainfall in northern and central Israel.