Former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen referred to the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine and said that it was better for Israel not to take a stand or 'choose a side'.

At the Makor Rishon conference, Cohen said: "It is better to sit in the corner quietly. We have a tendency to put our heads under axes not meant for us. This is a very difficult and complex international campaign. I know the players well."

"I am in favor of restoring normal relations with Turkey," Cohen said, calling for a "complete closure of Hamas' operations in Turkey."

In an interview with Hodaya Karish-Hazony the former head of the Mossad said that "a nuclear agreement would be a strategic mistake. Iran has nothing to do with the uranium it enriches and dilutes except for military use."

Cohen said that at the moment he has no political asperations: "I do not currently aspire to enter politics. I am not involved in any political activity, I am not a member of any party. I really enjoy my life in Israeli high-tech."

When asked if he was right-wing, Cohen replied "I amright-wing, it's also worth my conversation and reflection." As for his position on the establishment of a Palestinian Arab state, Cohen said, "I need to update my views on this issue. I am not evading answering, I do not want to address the Palestinian issue here."

On the Abraham Accords and the possibility of agreements with Saudi Arabia in the future, Cohen said that "the effort and striving for more peace agreements continues and we will reach more countries that will sign [these agreements]. I am convinced this is the direction, we need to talk peace between the countries in the region. And I am convinced that countries that see the peace we have made with the other four countries, they see the vision of being in touch with the State of Israel and earning the connection along with conveying the focused message in the world - to a state of peace agreements and less conflict, perhaps also with Saudi Arabia within a reasonable time frame."