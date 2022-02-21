Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) on Monday said that he is "totally fine" with the fact that over 1,000 coronavirus patients died in a single month.

"I am totally fine with that," he said. "Life is risk management."

Speaking at the Makor Rishon 2022 conference, Liberman said, "In the first week, we changed the policy from one extreme to another. I canceled, in the first week, all of the unpaid leave. It was not an easy step and I thank my friends in the government for backing it."

"The second thing is that I announced that there will be no lockdowns, we will learn to live alongside coronavirus."

When asked about the over 1,000 who died in the past month, Liberman said, "I am totally fine with it. All our lives is risk management, and you need to make decisions that aren't simple. Every year, 350-360 people will die in car accidents, but despite this we don't make cars illegal. The decisions are not simple."

"The third decision was that there is no more giving out money from helicopters, there are no grants for every citizen - the aid will be focused."\