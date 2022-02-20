MK Mansour Abbas, who chairs the United Arab List (Ra'am), on Saturday night said his party has made "enormous achievements."

In an interview with "Meet the Press," Abbas said, "We were partners in its [the government's] formation, and we continue to be partners."

"What worries us is that there are decisions which need to be made, from which we will be able to implement our plans. It is not enough to give 30 billion shekel with one hand for five years - you need to plan [other] things also."

"We have enormous achievements," he continued. "Every month there are decisions being made. We are looking at the strategies, and we need to implement them. This subject cannot be explained simply to the public.

"In all the ministries, there are simple actions which need to be advanced. The fact that we are in the coalition and not in the government weakens our influence on the ministries themselves. We have sacrificed a lot in order to be in this position, and the partners accepted us - there simply needs to be attention to the issues that are on the table."