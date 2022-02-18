A stabbing attack at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania on Wednesday left one student dead and two others injured.

The incident occurred inside a dorm room at around 9 p.m, FOX29 reported.

According to police, three students were stabbed. Two were transported to area hospitals. A third student, 21-years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Three students at Lincoln University were stabbed during a fight in one of the dorms," District Attorney Deb Ryan told FOX29. "One student who was 21 died at the scene. Two others were taken to Christiana Hospital where they were treated and released."

An investigation into the incident is continuing.

"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred on campus last night,” said Lincoln University in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We take the safety of our students seriously and are working with local authorities as there is an ongoing investigation. We have no further comment at this time.”

“This is every parent’s nightmare,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan told CBS Philadelphia. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones impacted as a result of this tragedy.”

On Thursday, a vigil was held on campus to mourn the dead and injured students.