The Samaria town of Itamar is nearing completion of several local construction projects, and so has begun advancing yet another one - a plan to add housing for one hundred more families.

A project of this scale has never before been realized in Itamar and represents another breakthrough in the town's steadily accelerating growth.

"The Itamar community is a community that contains many aspects - adults and young people, yeshiva graduates, farmers and teachers, independent workers, and more," says Hananel Elkayam, director of Itamar's secretariat. "We are preparing the community to grow in a way that will likewise make room for everyone."

One of the companies involved in the project is Lev HaHar, which recently launched a publicity campaign that talks about the many benefits of Itamar. Among other things, the campaign mentions how approximately twenty families have bought homes in Itamar in the past year.

"In our two projects that we are promoting in Itamar, 15 houses were purchased," says Yonatan Bitan, CEO of Lev HaHar. "We started the project together with the Ben Porat company, a project that has been deadlocked in Itamar for too long. We readjusted, replanned, and rapidly brought fifteen new families into Itamar."

In addition to the Lev Har Har projects, about a year ago, the Har Kabir company completed a separate project to build and sell houses in Itamar. The current Lev HaHar project focuses on relatively large apartments built to high standards of living.

"As part of the desire to preserve community diversity in Itamar, we decided to offer homes that are a little different from Itamar's landscape and allow to combine the benefits of Itamar; community, accessible nature, amazing education, and the biblical atmosphere and view along with an amazing, luxurious home," says Yonatan Bitan.

Everything that Bitan has said about Itamar was included in a previous campaign by the Lev HaHar company that focused on the community as a whole.

The new developments are already clearly visible in the Lev HaHar construction sites in Itamar, where work is nearing completion on the skeletons of the new housing units. "There are three last apartments in the project. I think it is worth taking the opportunity- once we finish, housing prices will rise, and only those who hurry will be able to get the units at as low a price as they are now," Bitan warns.