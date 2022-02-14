A five-month-old baby died at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center's coronavirus ward, the hospital announced Monday.

The child had suffered from serious medical issues from birth and his condition deteriorated after he contracted the coronavirus, the hospital said.

According to the hospital, the baby began suffering breathing difficulties after contracting the virus and ultimately passed away. It is unclear which variant of the disease he contracted.

9,581 Israelis have died from the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.