Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh claimed in a recent TV interview that the Arab world has not really benefited from the Abraham Accords.

In the interview, which aired on France 24 on February 5 and was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), Shtayyeh said that the Arab nation cannot allow each Arab country to choose peace or war on its own, but rather all Arab countries must comply with the resolutions of the Arab League and Arab summits.

He also said Israel should not be “rewarded” for its actions towards the Palestinians by being granted observer status at the African Union.

"Regarding the normalization process and the so-called 'Abraham Accords' - what has the Arab world gained from all this, really? There is no real benefit to them. Some countries have their own considerations, but that is another matter. As far as we are concerned, we go by the resolutions of the Arab League and Arab summits,” claimed Shtayyeh.

"These issues should have been placed on the Arab League's agenda, so that we could go together, as one, towards peace or towards war. The Arab nation cannot allow [each country] to do this on its own," he added.

The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco normalized ties with Israel in 2020, as part of the Abraham Accords brokered by the Trump administration.

The Abraham Accords were signed between the leaders of Israel, the UAE and Bahrain in September of 2020. The following month, Israel and Sudan announced they would normalize relations, and Morocco established diplomatic ties with Israel in December of that year.

While the accords were an initiative of former US President Donald Trump, they have been backed by the Biden administration as well.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said shortly after he took office that the Biden administration supports the Abraham Accords.

The PA, which had a tense relationship with the Trump administration, disapproved of the Abraham Accords.

The Biden administration has expressed hope that the Abraham Accords could be used to reboot talks between Israel and the PA.