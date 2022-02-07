US President Joe Biden stated on Monday that "there will no longer be Nord Stream 2," a crucial Russia-to-Germany natural gas pipeline, if Russia further invades Ukraine with "tanks and troops", reported The Associated Press.

Speaking during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Biden said that the US and Germany were "working in lockstep to further deter Russian aggression in Europe."

Scholz added, "We are closest allies and we are working intensely together, and this is necessary for doing the steps that we have to do, for instance, fighting against Russian aggression against Ukraine."

Before meeting Biden, Scholz told German media that "there will be a very high price if Ukraine is attacked militarily. And we are preparing for this very precisely and have been talking about the details for a long time."

The comments come amid continued tensions between Russia and Ukraine, after 100,000 Russian troops were amassed near Ukraine, fueling Western worries of a possible offensive.

On Sunday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that Russia could invade Ukraine "any day," launching a conflict that would come at an "enormous human cost."

"If war breaks out, it will come at an enormous human cost to Ukraine, but we believe that based on our preparations and our response, it will come at a strategic cost to Russia as well," Sullivan said, according to The Associated Press.

Ukraine's presidency later insisted the chance of resolving its tensions with Russia through diplomacy remained greater than that of an attack.

Biden warned Ukraine's President recently that there is a "distinct possibility" Russia could take military action against Ukraine in February.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin later said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has the capability to launch a military offensive against Ukraine, as he called on Russia to stand down on Ukraine.

Biden has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that an attack on Ukraine would be met with severe economic consequences for Moscow.

The US President has said he would consider personally sanctioning Putin if Russia invades Ukraine.

Last week, US lawmakers said they are confident they can pass a sanctions package against Russia which Senator Bob Menendez described as "the mother of all sanctions".