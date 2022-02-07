Ukraine's presidency on Sunday insisted the chance of resolving its tensions with Russia through diplomacy remained greater than that of an attack, AFP reported.

"An honest assessment of the situation suggests that the chance of finding a diplomatic solution for de-escalation is still substantially higher than the threat of further escalation," said presidency advisor Mykhailo Podolyak in a statement quoted by the news agency.

Podolyak added that Russia had been conducting large-scale troop rotations, maneuvers and weapon deployments on a regular basis "to ensure constant massive psychological pressure" since massing forces at Ukraine's border last spring.

"For our intelligence service and our armed forces, this Russian activity comes as absolutely no surprise," he said.

Podolyak pointed out that Ukraine's Western backers received "a significant amount" of their intelligence about Russian activities from Kiev.

"How long will such Russian activity last and for what purpose is it maintained? Only the Kremlin can know the exact answer to this question," he said, adding, "The task of both Ukraine and our partners is to be prepared for any scenario, and we are fulfilling this task 100%."

The statement came after Washington said its intelligence assessments showed Moscow was stepping up moves towards a potential full-scale invasion, and has in place 70% of the forces it would need for such an attack.

Later on Sunday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that Russia could invade Ukraine "any day," launching a conflict that would come at an "enormous human cost."

"If war breaks out, it will come at an enormous human cost to Ukraine, but we believe that based on our preparations and our response, it will come at a strategic cost to Russia as well," Sullivan said, according to The Associated Press.

US President Joe Biden warned Ukraine's President recently that there is a "distinct possibility" Russia could take military action against Ukraine in February.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin later said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has the capability to launch a military offensive against Ukraine, as he called on Russia to stand down on Ukraine.

Biden has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that an attack on Ukraine would be met with severe economic consequences for Moscow.

The US President has said he would consider personally sanctioning Putin if Russia invades Ukraine.

Last week, US lawmakers said they are confident they can pass a sanctions package against Russia which Senator Bob Menendez described as "the mother of all sanctions".