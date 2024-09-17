Ukrainian special forces have raided a Russian military base southeast of Aleppo, Syria, the Kyiv Post reported citing a Ukrainian military intelligence source.

According to the report, on Sunday, the Khimik group of Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) raided a Russian base used to manufacture and test strike UAVs, as well as to produce “camouflaged improvised explosive devices,” whose warheads were stored at the site.

Video allegedly of the raid published by the Kyiv Post shows a HUR flag near a garage used as a Russian base on a desert backdrop. Shortly after, an explosion occurs at the Russian facility, followed by a secondary explosion.

The report notes that the HUR has been fighting Russian forces and mercenaries abroad for some time. In May 2023, HUR commander Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov vowed to “destroy Russian war criminals anywhere in the world they may be.”

In June, the Kyiv Post published footage reportedly showing Ukrainian forces and Syrian rebels fighting Russian forces in the Golan Heights near the border with Israel.