Drug smuggling attempt thwarted along Egyptian border

Overnight, IDF observation troops spotted a number of suspects attempting to smuggle drugs from Egypt into Israeli territory.

IDF troops operating to thwart the smuggling attempt confiscated approximately 200 kilograms of drugs worth 4,000,000 NIS.

The drugs were transferred to Israel Police for further processing.

"This action is part of the ongoing effort by the IDF and the security forces to thwart drug smuggling attempts on the Egyptian border," the IDF said.