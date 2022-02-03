Police in the Boston area are investigating after a series of antisemitic incidents occurred at Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts over a recent three-day period.

Administrators from Curry College met with students on Tuesday after five different cases of antisemitic graffiti and hate speech took place on campus, the Boston Globe reported.

Milton deputy chief of police James O’Neil said that his officers are investigating the five incidents that occurred at Curry College beginning at the end of last week.

The wave of antisemitism began last Thursday, International Holocaust Remembrance Day, when a residence laundry room was vandalized with swastikas and antisemitic language, said Curry College in a statement.

Between Friday and Saturday “incidents in four other residential and public spaces around campus” occurred, leading police to open an investigation.

“Our support and care go out to everyone in our community, but particularly to our fellow Jewish and Black community members affected by this act,” Curry College said. “The college has both clear policies against hostile or hateful speech and a full commitment to creating a safe, welcoming, and diverse campus. These acts are contrary to all that Curry, its students, and faculty and staff stand for, and will not be tolerated.

“While we believe these incidents are not reflective of the overall respectful, intelligent, inclusive, and diverse environment at Curry College, we are addressing it with the utmost seriousness and care for any individuals directly affected and the impact on our entire community,” they added.

The ADL was notified about the multiple antisemitic incidents by Milton police.

“We are aware of a series of antisemitic incidents involving swastikas at Curry College and have been in touch with the school and Milton Police who are actively investigating the incidents,” Robert Trestan, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League of New England, told the news outlet. “It is especially disheartening to see this so soon after the recent commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.”