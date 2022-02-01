U.S. President Joe Biden told the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in a Monday White House meeting that he intends to give the Gulf state special status as a major non-NATO American ally.

During the conversation that took place in the Oval Office, Biden told Qatar’s leader that he will soon advise Congress about the new designation, which is only given to non-NATO countries that are considered close American allies with strong ties to the military, Reuters reported.

“Qatar is a good friend and reliable and capable partner,” Biden, who was sitting beside the emir, told a press conference. “And I’m notifying Congress that I will designate Qatar as a major non-NATO ally to reflect the importance of our relationship. I think it’s long overdue.”

The designation is thought to be strategic. Qatar is the largest producer of liquified natural gas in the world. Its natural gas may need to be sent to Europe if a military conflict develops in Ukraine which cuts off Russian gas supplies to European nations.

Biden also reportedly spoke to the emir about the Iran nuclear talks and about Afghanistan, where Qatar has acted as diplomatic representative for the U.S. since the return of the Taliban, according to Fox News.

Biden noted that he and the emir spoke about increasing commercial and investment opportunities between their countries. He praised a contract that Qatar Airways Group signed with Boeing on Monday that he noted will produce “tens of thousands of good-paying jobs."

Biden also used the press conference to thank the ruler of Qatar for his country’s help with interests of importance to the U.S., including continuing to ensure the situation in Gaza remains stable, and being part of the evacuation of thousands of Americans and related personnel from Afghanistan as the military withdrew in August.