In light of the reforms to conversion and kosher supervision being promoted by Minister of Religious Affairs Matan Kahana (Yamina), a mass rally of Israel's rabbis, led by the Chief Rabbis of Israel, is scheduled this week at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem.

Among the participants in the rally will be rabbis from the Orthodox communities in Israel and the Diaspora, haredi rabbis, hasidic and religious rabbis, including Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Rabbi Yigal Kaminetzky, Rabbi Micha Halevi, Rabbi Dov Lior, Rabbi David Chai HaCohen, Rabbi Yehoshua Shapira, Rabbi Shlomo Aviner, Rabbi Elyakim Levanon and other notable figures from the rabbinic world.

The rally will be led by the Chief Rabbis of Israel, Rabbi David Lau and Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef.

During the rally, those present will protest against both the specific reforms being advanced and the weakening of the Chief Rabbinate's standing in Israel.

In a special letter issued by the organizers, the rabbis were told that this was an emergency and everything must be done to maintain the position of the Torah and Jewish law. The rabbis say that if the reforms pass, it will divide the people in two, and that it is a disaster and a shattering of the Jewish heritage of Israel.