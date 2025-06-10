דברי הנשיא הרצוג והרב דוד יוסף בטקס אבי קנר; סטילס: עמוס בן גרשום, לע"מ

Preident Isaac Herzog called today (Tuesday) on the Chief Rabbis Rabbi Kalman Ber and Rabbi David Yosef to declare a day of fasting and prayer for the hostages at the swearing-in ceremony of 28 new judges.

"I call on you to declare a general day of fasting and prayer for our sisters and brothers who are in the hands of murderers," said the president.

The Chief Rabbis responded to his request: "We accept his request, the request of the President of the State, and we will declare it in the coming days."