Responding to a letter sent by Ashkenazic Chief Rabbi David Lau to the Prime Minister regarding the government's proposed conversion law, Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana expressed his "sorrow" at the turn events have taken.

"I am greatly distressed to hear of the intention of the Chief Rabbi to cease approval of conversions in Israel solely because a certain official did not have his tenure extended," Kahana said. "This will negatively impact the immigration of Ethiopians as well as the conversions of soldiers and thousands of other hopeful converts.

"Due to my wish to achieve a broad consensus, both the government and the coalition are now advancing a new conversion law that will enable Israelis who wish to convert to do so, according to Jewish law," Kahana added. "I call on the Chief Rabbi to change his mind and continue to approve conversions, so that we may reach agreements for the benefit of state conversions according to Jewish law."