Defense Minister Benny Gantz responded to a recent attacks by radical right-wing activists against left-wing activists and Arabs in Judea and Samaria, saying that the State of Israel would treat such attacks as acts of terrorism.

“The recent incidents involving nationalistically- motivated violence in Judea and Samaria are grave and I intend to act firmly against them. Whoever hurls rocks, ignites vehicles and uses weapons [for the purpose of violence] is a terrorist and will be treated as such," Gantz said.

"I have recently initiated several meetings to discuss this issue, and we currently find ourselves at the height of the process to strengthen our troops on the ground, to build forces with the Police and ISA, and to determine operational and legal proceedings vis-a-vis such incidents.”

On Monday, three Palestinian Arabs, including a child, were lightly to moderately injured by stones thrown by Jews in the village of Huwara in Samaria.

The violence occurred as part of a convoy celebrating the release of a youth who was imprisoned for a year for throwing a stun grenade at an Arab home.