Three Palestinian Arabs, including a child, were lightly to moderately injured by stones thrown by Jews in the village of Huwara in Samaria.

About 20 Arab vehicles and two shops in the village were damaged. At the same time, several Israeli vehicles were damaged by stones thrown by Arabs.

A convoy of vehicles drove through the village the village, accompanying a Jewish who was released from prison after serving a year in prison for throwing a stun grenade at an Arab house.

The minor was released from prison today and his friends organized a "prisoner release convoy" for him, as is the custom among Palestinian Arabs when terrorists are released from prison. The youth is the brother of a senior hilltop youth activist.