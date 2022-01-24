School shooting
School shooting iStock

CNN reports that a man with a handgun opened fire in a lecture hall in the University of Heidelberg in southwestern Germany, Several people are injured.

Police forces have secured the scene. The gunman was reported dead of unknown causes.

Related articles:

The exact number of individuals injured, as well as a motive for the attack, are not yet known.

Manheim police say that a large-scale operation involving police and other emergency services is currently underway in the area.

Did you find a mistake in the article or inappropriate advertisement? Report to us