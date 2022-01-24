Did you find a mistake in the article or inappropriate advertisement? Report to us
CNN reports that a man with a handgun opened fire in a lecture hall in the University of Heidelberg in southwestern Germany, Several people are injured.
Police forces have secured the scene. The gunman was reported dead of unknown causes.
The exact number of individuals injured, as well as a motive for the attack, are not yet known.
Manheim police say that a large-scale operation involving police and other emergency services is currently underway in the area.