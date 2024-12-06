The New York Post reports that the mentally ill gunman who shot and wounded two kindergarteners at a small California school Wednesday wrote that he was deploying a “countermeasure involving child executions” in response to “America’s involvement with genocide and oppression of Palestinians,” in a note he left behind.

Following the shooting at Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists on Thursday, the gunman turned the gun on himself. He has been identified as Glenn Litton, a 56-year-old homeless man. He had been in jail until just two days prior to the attack.

“Countermeasure involving child executions has now been imposed at the Seventh Day Adventist school in CA, U.S. by the international alliance. I, Lieutenant Glenn Litton of the alliance carried out countermeasure in necessitated response to America’s involvement with genocide and oppression of Palestinians along with attacks towards Yemen,” the note read.

Two kindergarteners were wounded in the torso during the attack. Both are still in critical condition. The school has identified them as Elias and Roman, ages 5 and 6 respectively.

Local police report that the gun was a 'ghost gun' assembled of disparate parts rather than purchased as a unit.

Litton had a lengthy criminal history, including an arrest with various disguises, ammunition, and body armor. He had also searched topics online that led authorities to believe he was planning a bombng at the time. Shortly before the attack on Thursday, he reportedly visited the school under the guise of enrolling a fictional grandson.