A University of North Carolina faculty member was shot and killed in a campus building on Monday, an official said, according to The Associated Press.

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said the shooting took place in Caudill Laboratories, and there is no longer a threat to the public.

A suspect has been arrested, the school said.

“This loss is devastating and the shooting damages the trust and safety that we so often take for granted in our campus community,” Guskiewicz was quoted as having said.

UNC Police Chief Brian James said at a news conference they are not releasing the suspect’s name and formal charges have not yet been filed. James said Caudill labs will be closed until further notice while evidence is being processed.

He added that a motive is not known and the weapon has not been found.

James said emergency sirens sounded about two minutes after a 911 call came in reporting shots fired. Students and faculty at the flagship campus barricaded themselves in dorm rooms, offices and classrooms for hours until a lockdown was lifted.

About three hours after warning students to seek shelter indoors and avoid windows, the school posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “All clear. All clear. Resume normal activities.”

The school’s first alert was sent out just after 1:00 p.m. local time, according to AP.

About two hours after the first alert went out, officers were still arriving in droves, with about 50 police vehicles at the scene and multiple helicopters circling over the school, the report said.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m., students and faculty started emerging from campus buildings, with the lockdown over.