Israel’s Minister of Communications Yoaz Hendel (New Hope) on Monday morning inaugurated on a new line of specially developed advanced communication devices that will now be used by the United Hatzalah’s Dispatch and Command Center as well as its network of more than 6,000 volunteers across the country.

The specially developed Rug-Gear devices, connected to the communication networks of Partner and Pelephone, include applications that were specially developed for the needs of United Hatzalah volunteers and their dispatchers by Elbit Systems.

The device serves as a PTT-based (push to talk) multi-channel radio as well as a fully operational smartphone. It connects each responder with the GPS-based emergency launch phone application that identifies the closest responders to any medical emergency around the country, sending them a push notification alerting them to the emergency.

These devices have been made especially rugged and adapted for intensive field activity.

As part of the visit and inauguration, Minister Hendel visited the organization’s dispatch and command center in Jerusalem and was accompanied by United Hatzalah's CEO Eli Pollack, Vice President of Operations Dov Maisel, and the Head of Government Relations for United Hatzalah Shabi Rapaport.

Minister Hendel was presented with an overview of the volunteers' activities and saw firsthand how volunteers from all over the country are seamlessly dispatched to medical emergencies. Minister Hendel said that he was impressed by the fact that the organization's volunteers come from all walks of life in Israel and that Jews and Arabs, both secular and ultra-Orthodox, work together to save lives.

"It is inspiring to see how you recognized the need for quick access to the sick and injured and established this organization," he said. "United Hatzalah is not only about saving lives but also saving Israeli society by uniting volunteers from all walks of life."

CEO of United Hatzalah Eli Pollack thanked Hendel for his visit and support of the organization.

"We thank the Minister for the visit and his warm words," Pollack said. "Minister Hendel's visit honors us and our 6,200 volunteers, and gives us the impetus to continue saving lives."

