United Hatzalah congratulated Howard Lutnick on his nomination by President-elect Donald Trump to be US Secretary of Commerce.

The organization noted that Lutnick, a staunch supporter of the State of Israel, has donated millions of dollars to United Hatzalah, Israel’s largest independent emergency medical services (EMS) organization, as well as to other pro-Israel groups.

In June 2024, Lutnick, together with his wife Allison, announced that the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund would make a $7 million donation to support the families impacted by the October 7 attacks and to United Hatzalah, whose volunteers saved countless lives during the massacre and the days which followed. This is in continuation to Lutnick's support of the families of the fallen victims and heroes of 9/11, and military families across the United States.

According to the organization, Lutnick’s contribution has facilitated the emergency rescue organization in the expansion of its lifesaving emergency fleet, which includes state-of-the-art ambucycles, ambulances, emergency vehicles, as well as vital medical equipment. Howard and Allison Lutnick also served as chairs of United Hatzalah’s New York Gala last June.

At United Hatzalah's most recent gala event in New York, Lutnick shared his personal story from the 9/11 tragedy, asserting that just as Cantor Fitzgerald rose from devastation, so too Israel will rebuild and flourish.

"I was taking my son Kyle, who's now 28, to his first day of kindergarten. On that fateful day of September 11, and that's why I'm alive today," said Lutnick. "None of my people got out.

"So, while times are dark, and they were very dark for us, we know that they will be brighter and they will be stronger. All of you are giving of your souls to help Israel now. Israel will rebuild. And it will be stronger. And when we come back in 15 years, Israel will be the shining star of the world”, said Lutnick.

United Hatzalah President and Founder, Eli Beer, congratulated Lutnick on the nomination: "Congratulations to Israel's friends and United Hatzalah supporters, Howard and Allison Lutnick, on Howard's appointment as Secretary of Commerce. Howard's resilience and leadership are exceptional, from the amazing recovery of Cantor Fitzgerald after the 9/11 tragedy to promoting philanthropic efforts for Israel and United Hatzalah. Allison and Howard have left a significant mark on countless lives."

Beer continued: "As Secretary of Commerce and co-chair of President-elect Trump's transition team, Howard's vision and dedication will undoubtedly strengthen America and the world’s economy. This is a moment of pride and hope for the entire State of Israel, and it is a great privilege for me and the organization that they are members and partners in our life-saving work."