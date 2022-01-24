Deputy Economy Minister Yair Golan (Meretz) on Sunday welcomed the establishment of a committee of inquiry into the submarine and vessel affair.

In an interview with Reshet Bet radio, Golan said, "I do not know why Bennett abstained. Even during my time as deputy Chief of Staff, I did not know how to explain things rationally. Israel has undergone deep corruption in the public sphere in recent years. Who knows better than him how deep the corruption is, having worked in Netanyahu’s office."

On Ayelet Shaked's opposition to the establishment of the committee, Golan said, "I did not understand the arguments in Yamina. Shaked is counting on a non-existent support group. If she wants to take care of her political future, she must be at the forefront of the fight against corruption and civil equality. It has greater potential than support from members of the Likud."

Deputy Minister Golan also commented on Friday’s attack on left-wing activists near Givat Ronen in Samaria.

"There are people here who are cowardly rioters, their art is to smash tombstones, destroy the property of innocent people and harm them. To smash the head of a 70-year-old is shame and disgrace. They should be sitting behind bars," he charged.