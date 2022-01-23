The government on Sunday approved the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the submarines affair.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett abstained during the Cabinet vote on the issue, while Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked objected. "What would such a commission of inquiry do? Such committees establish procedures and establish laws that will ultimately reduce the scope of action of the political echelon. Such committees have a very chilling effect on decision-makers," Shaked said.

Housing and Construction Minister Ze'ev Elkin supported the establishment of the committee after Defense Minister Benny Gantz clarified that there would be no negative effect on basic security issues.

Justice Minister Gideon Saar suggested to the government, based on the opinion of Supreme Court President Esther Hayut, that the committee be composed of five members. Bennett said at the beginning of the cabinet meeting: "The security procurement processes in this government are devoid of extraneous considerations. Our only guide is the security of Israel."

Movement for Quality Government in Israel (MQG) Chairman Dr. Eliad Shraga said: "We thank the government ministers who listened to us closely, and in particular Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, who brought the proposal to establish a state commission of inquiry to the Cabinet for a decision."

"We also thank the movement's security forum, including former senior members of the defense establishment - chiefs of staff, generals, Shabak and Mossad commanders, directors general of the Defense Ministry and other senior officials - who gave detailed affidavits about the affair and spent endless nights trying to expose this serious security corruption," Shraga said.