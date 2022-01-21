Four human rights activists from the Rabbis for Human Rights organization were lightly injured after being attacked with stones and sticks by masked individuals between the town of Givat Ronen and the Palestinian village of Burin in Samaria.

The four were evacuated by the MDA to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva. Right-wing activists set fire to the vehicles of left-wing activists who were participating in a protest with the residents of the village of Burin.

MK Mossi Raz (Meretz) commented on the incident, saying "Settler violence is rampant, and government ministers are not doing enough to stop it. This event must not pass unnoticed. "

Deputy Minister Yair Golan (Meretz) criticized the right-wing protestors on Twitter: "If they aren't subhuman, what should you call them?"

The Israel Police have announced that they have opened an investigation into the incident. Deputy Defense Minister Alon Schuster has called for the culprits to be brought to justice. ""The IDF, the ISA, the Israel Police, and the State Attorney's Office will continue their efforts to stop the violent Israelis who are undermining state security, harming Israel's moral image, and bringing shame upon Israeli residents of Judea and Samaria," he wrote.

The Yesha Council has been similarly critical, saying "We are shocked by the photos from the incident near the village of Burin. This behavior is entirely contrary to the values of the people of Israel and harms the settlement movement. This is not our way. We call on the security forces to investigate the incident, and bring justice to those responsible."

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel commented "We need to expect more of ourselves. The police must take a firm hand against violence from any side. There can be no autonomies in Israel - we need law and order everywhere."

MK Yorai Lahav-Hertzano (Yesh Atid) commented "These are not right-wing activists but violent hooligans who are tarnishing the Jewish people and the State of Israel. I expect the Minister of Defense to show zero tolerance for this disgrace."