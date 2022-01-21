An extensive military exercise simulating terrorist activity in the central city of Ariel in the Samaria region was held this week by the Ephraim Regional Brigade together with the Shahar Battalion of the Home Front Command.

The exercise carried out in cooperation with the civilian security forces of the city of Ariel, the Israel Police, and other emergency services simulated a number of simultaneous terrorist activities throughout the city.

The exercise simulated combat in an urban and civilian setting, in cooperation with the city's security department and the Ariel police and medical response teams. The aim was to practice responding to multiple terrorist threats and strengthening cooperation with the police and local emergency services.

At the end of the exercise, the commander of the Shahar Battalion, Lt. Col. Yakir Bokobza, said: "We have practiced a number of complex terrorist scenarios. Our main mission as a battalion here is to protect the residents of the region, and an exercise of this kind furthers that goal. I am happy about our cooperation with the security forces of the city of Ariel. We will continue to carry out our mission in the best possible way and protect the residents. "