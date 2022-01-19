A day after the Draft Law failed to pass in a vote in the Knesset plenum, Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday evening resubmitted the law to the Cabinet Secretariat with the aim of bringing it up it at the next cabinet meeting on Sunday and in the Ministerial Committee for Legislation.

Unlike a private bill that cannot be resubmitted for half a year after it fails to pass in a vote in the Knesset, a government bill can be submitted again without waiting.

An attempt is expected to be made to bring the law to a vote in the Knesset plenum as early as next week.

Ahead of the vote in the Knesset plenum, pressure is expected to be placed on the Knesset members of the Ra’am party, one of whom abstained from voting on Monday, and also on MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi of Meretz, who opposed the bill in Monday’s vote, resulting in the bill failing to pass. The coalition believes that Rinawie Zoabi will support the proposal this time around.

On Monday, the coalition suffered a defeat after the Knesset plenum failed to pass the Draft Law that was voted upon in its first reading.

The vote ended in a 54:54 draw after MK Rinawie Zoabi violated coalition discipline and voted against the law. MKs Mazen Ghanaim (Ra’am) and Amichai Chikli (Yamina) were absent from the vote.