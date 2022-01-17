North Korea on Monday (local time) fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea, officials in South Korea and Japan said, according to The Associated Press.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff didn't immediately say whether the projectile was ballistic or how far it flew.

Japan's Prime Minister's Office said it detected a possible ballistic missile launch from North Korea, but didn't immediately provide more details.

The launch is North Korea’s fourth missile test in recent weeks. On January 5, Pyongyang said it had test fired a "hypersonic missile" that successfully hit a target.

Last week, North Korea said it conducted a test-firing of a hypersonic missile.

The North said the projectile hit the "set target in waters 1,000 km off" and added that leader Kim Jong Un attended the firing.

This past Friday, the country test-fired ballistic missiles from a train in an apparent reprisal over fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration last week for its continuing test launches.

North Korea regularly launches ballistic missiles and had a series of such tests in late 2021, the most recent of which was in October when it test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine.

North Korea restarted its missile tests after denuclearization talks with the United States came to a halt.

Former US President Donald Trump tried to reach an agreement with North Korea while in office. Kim and Trump met in Hanoi in 2019 for a summit that left nuclear talks at a standstill.

The pair had met three times since June 2018 but made little progress towards denuclearization.

The Biden administration reached out to North Korea shortly after taking office, but the country did not respond to those overtures.

In Biden’s first policy speech to Congress, he said nuclear programs in North Korea and Iran posed threats that would be addressed through “diplomacy and stern deterrence”.

Responding to that speech, North Korea dismissed the idea of talks with Washington, saying Biden’s speech was “intolerable” and “a big blunder."