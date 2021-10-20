North Korea test-fires ballistic missile from submarine

North Korea said on Tuesday it had test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine, Reuters reported, citing state media.

The confirmation came a day after authorities in South Korea and Japan said they had detected an apparent weapons test by Pyongyang.

The “new-type” of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) was launched from the same submarine involved in a 2016 test of an older SLBM, North Korea’s state news agency KCNA said of the latest test.

“The new type SLBM, into which lots of advanced control guidance technologies including flank mobility and gliding skip mobility are introduced, will greatly contribute to putting the defense technology of the country on a high level and to enhancing the underwater operational capability of our navy,” it added.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was not reported to have attended the test.

North Korea recently carried out several missile tests. In the last one, Pyongyang said it fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile.

North Korea, which has conducted many missile tests in recent years, restarted those tests after denuclearization talks with the United States came to a halt.

Former US President Donald Trump tried to reach an agreement with North Korea while in office. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Trump met in Hanoi in 2019 for a summit that left nuclear talks at a standstill.

The pair had met three times since June 2018 but made little progress towards denuclearization.

The new Biden administration reached out to North Korea but the country did not respond to those overtures.

In Biden’s first policy speech to Congress, he said nuclear programs in North Korea and Iran posed threats that would be addressed through “diplomacy and stern deterrence”.

Responding to that speech, North Korea dismissed the idea of talks with Washington, saying Biden’s speech was “intolerable” and “a big blunder."

Following the North’s first recent test, the United States said it still remains prepared to engage with North Korea on denuclearization.