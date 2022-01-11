North Korea said on Wednesday (local time) that it conducted a test-firing of a hypersonic missile a day earlier to confirm the new weapons system's technical specifications, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported.

The North said the projectile hit the "set target in waters 1,000 km off" and added that leader Kim Jong Un attended the firing.

"The test-fire was aimed at the final verification of overall technical specifications of the developed hypersonic weapon system," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The confirmation comes a day after Japan and South Korea reported that North Korea had launched what could be a ballistic missile off its east coast.

The incident marks the second time in recent days that North Korea has fired a missile. Last week, Pyongyang said it had test fired a "hypersonic missile" that successfully hit a target.

Last Wednesday’s launch was the first by North Korea since October and was detected by several militaries in the region, drawing criticism from governments in the United States, South Korea, and Japan.

North Korea regularly launches ballistic missiles and had a series of such tests in late 2021, the most recent of which was in October when it test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine.

North Korea restarted its missile tests after denuclearization talks with the United States came to a halt.