The Prosecutor's Office estimates that former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to sign a plea bargain, Ulpan Shishi reported.

If the agreement will be signed, it will be signed next week.

According to the report, former Supreme Court Chief Justice Aharon Barak recommended that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit aim for a plea bargain, but not compromise on the admission of moral turpitude.

According to Barak, the public's interest in seeing Netanyahu sign a plea bargain is greater than its interest in seeing the case run through a court trial. At the same time, Barak believes that Mandelblit should aim for a plea bargain that is relatively forgiving but does not eliminate the moral turpitude.

It is expected that Barak's recommendation will help the case with the Supreme Court, which will be required to approve any bargain reached.