Eli Avidar
Eli Avidar Yoni Kempinski

Minister Eli Avidar (Yisrael Beytenu) on Saturday told activists that Israel headed towards new elections.

"Pay attention to the trends - we need to wake people up, because we're on our way to elections," he said.

According to him, Construction and Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin (New Hope) "is toughening his stance, [Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett is stopping the submarine issue, in Yamina and in part of New Hope - each person does what is right in his own eyes."

Related articles:

Avidar also noted the statements by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) and Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) regarding the proposal to vote on the creation of a governmental committee to investigate the submarine affair.

"If the committee to investigate the submarines is not approved in the coming days - that means that the rotation will not take place and the wheels dismembering the government have begun to turn," he said.

Did you find a mistake in the article or inappropriate advertisement? Report to us