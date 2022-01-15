Minister Eli Avidar (Yisrael Beytenu) on Saturday told activists that Israel headed towards new elections.

"Pay attention to the trends - we need to wake people up, because we're on our way to elections," he said.

According to him, Construction and Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin (New Hope) "is toughening his stance, [Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett is stopping the submarine issue, in Yamina and in part of New Hope - each person does what is right in his own eyes."

Avidar also noted the statements by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) and Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) regarding the proposal to vote on the creation of a governmental committee to investigate the submarine affair.

"If the committee to investigate the submarines is not approved in the coming days - that means that the rotation will not take place and the wheels dismembering the government have begun to turn," he said.