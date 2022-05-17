The Yamina faction has decided to use the veto power it has under the coalition agreement with the Yesh Atid party to kill several bills proposed by left-wing parties in the coalition. The decision was made at the request of Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.

Yesterday, during the weekly Yamina faction meeting, Minister Shaked proposed that the party block several bills, including a bill targeted at opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu which would bar a defendant in a criminal trial from serving as prime minister. The minister also sought to block an 'equality' bill proposed by the Blue and White party and amendments to the Nationality Law.

The Yamina faction unanimously agreed to Shaked's proposals, and decided that the faction would block any large bill which was not part of the coalition agreements, for the time being.

The bill barring a criminal defendant from serving as prime minister was proposed by MK Eli Avidar (Yisrael Beytenu), who accused Shaked of "damaging the coalition" in an interview with 103 FM.

Avidar also called for the Nationality Law to be altered. "The law achieved nothing. It hurt certain sectors and should never have been passed. I don't believe in it. It was supposed to do good but only did evil."