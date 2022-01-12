The city of Berlin announced that it is launching a campaign to curb antisemitism using posters to spread awareness of discrimination against the Jewish community.

The timing of the launch comes as attacks and assaults against Jews in Berlin have reached dangerous levels.

A report released in December found that antisemitism in Berlin increased significantly in the first six months of 2021, with three reported anti-Jewish incidents occurring on average per day.

The survey by RIAS, a German institute that monitors antisemitism, recorded 522 cases of antisemitism from January to June 2021, an increase of 17 percent from the previous year.

The poster campaign was announced at the Klosterstrasse subway station by Interior Senator Irig Spranger of the Berlin Senate.

“The fight against antisemitism is a task for society as a whole. Every Berliner can pay attention to incidents and report them,” Spranger said at the event.

The campaign is based upon encouraging Berlin residents to “look, recognize, act” if they see antisemitism going on. The four posters highlight that antisemitism is not always recognizable at first glance. They are especially targeted at witnesses of antisemitic incidents.

The program aims to “light up the darkness” using posters, videos and postcards on display around Berlin over the next two weeks.

The campaign was created in partnership with an advisory board of experts from the Jewish community.

There will also be teaching materials to run educational units at schools.

One of the posters explains that jokes and offhand remarks can be seen as antisemitic. Its message: “This is antisemitism, not a joke.”

Another poster goes after conspiracy theories, stating: “This is antisemitism, not a thesis.”

The other two posters highlight antisemitic violence (“This is antisemitism, not a dispute”) and antisemitism in music (“This is antisemitism, not a rhyme”).