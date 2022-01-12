This morning, the IDF Central Command received a report regarding an elderly Palestinian Arab who passed away.



Overnight, the Israel Defense Forces operated to thwart terrorist activity in the area of Jaljulia.



An initial inquiry by the commanders at the scene indicated that during the inspection process an Arab was apprehended after resisting a check, and he was released later that night. He apparently died some time after his release.



The Military Police Criminal Investigation Division is reviewing the incident, at the end of which the findings will be transferred to the Military General Advocate Corps.



Lt. Col. Amnon Shefler said: “The lives of every Israeli and Palestinian are important. The IDF will investigate this event in a thorough and professional manner, acting in line with our values and protocols."