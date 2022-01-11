Conference of European Rabbis (CER) President Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt on Tuesday responded to news of the death of European Parliament President David Sassoli.

Sassoli passed away at the age of 65.

Rabbi Goldschmidt, who worked extensively with Mr Sassoli on the protection of religious freedom in Europe, said, "Europe mourns today for the passing of a true democrat, a gentleman and a passionate advocate for peace and integration."

"The CER joins the many paying tribute to President Sassoli whose friendship and support we will miss. President Sassoli graced many of our meetings during his presidency and his steadfast support for Jewish life has been a beacon throughout some very difficult times.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our dear friend’s family and colleagues. May his memory be for a blessing."