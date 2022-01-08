Israel's Foreign Ministry on Saturday morning reported that Lavan Kojiashvili, a 22-year-old Israeli living in Kazakhstan for the past two years, was killed by gunfire Friday night in Almaty, Kazakhstan, during a violent protest.

He is survived by his parents and one-year-old son.

Ashdod's Deputy Mayor Eli Nacht said that Lavan was born in Israel and moved to Kazakhstan two years ago for the purpose of studying dentistry. His parents are also in Kazakhstan, due to their business in real estate.

Initial reports show that Kojiashvili was in a vehicle with two friends when they were fired at. It is estimated that they were targeted because Kojiashvili and his friends were suspected of violating the lockdown on the city.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry and the Embassy in Kazakhstan are in contact with Kojiashvili's parents, and his body will be brought to Israel for burial.