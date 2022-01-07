On the fifth day of the ongoing protests in Kazakhstan, local police reported that dozens were killed during an attempt by the protestors to storm government buildings and police stations. Several police officers were killed during the incident as well.

Russia and its allies began pouring troops into the country after the president of Kazakhstan turned to the Kremlin for foreign aid.

In light of the recent civil unrest in Kazakhstan and the declaration of a state of emergency in the country, Israel's Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem has issued a recommendation to Israeli citizens considering coming to Kazakhstan to exercise extra caution and avoid non-essential visits to the country.

The warning includes behavioral recommendations for Israelis and a survey to register the details of Israelis living in Kazakhstan who are interested in passing on their details at the embassy.

The Israeli Embassy in Nur-Sultan and the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Jerusalem are in direct contact with Israeli citizens who are in the country in order to assist them during these trying times.

The Foreign Ministry has stated that "The good and strong connection between the State of Israel and the Republic of Kazakhstan is based on the warm relations between the peoples and the fruitful cooperation between the governments. As a key country in Central Asia and the founder of the CICA Forum for Peace, Security, and Regional Stability, we look forward to the return of stability and calm in Kazakhstan soon. "