President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog on Wednesday visited the Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in order to launch its fourth COVID-19 vaccination campaign and receive their fourth vaccines (second booster) against COVID-19.

The President was vaccinated by the head nurse of Internal Medicine Department A, Abd Mahmid al-Salem.

Herzog addressed citizens of Israel in Hebrew, English, and Arabic, saying, "Omicron is spreading throughout Israel and may reach every house in Israel. There is no other choice—go out and get vaccinated!"

The Director-General of Hadassah, Prof. Yoram Weiss, said, "Hadassah Hospital is ready to serve the residents of Jerusalem, especially in tackling the coronavirus pandemic and vaccinating patients, employees, and the public. Everyone who is exposed to the danger of COVID and meets the criteria—come and get vaccinated."